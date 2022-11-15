Teen trio arrested in connection with car theft

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A traffic stop in Jonesboro led to three teens being arrested over a stolen car.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, on Sunday, Nov. 13, officer Jeremy White was traveling at the intersection of Highland Drive and Red Wolf Boulevard when he noticed a gray Kia Optima with no lights on.

The officer pulled over the vehicle at Valentine Nails on Red Wolf Boulevard.

An initial incident report said the vehicle came back to a person who lived on Jefferson Avenue.

If the teens are charged, they could face three misdemeanors and a felony.

