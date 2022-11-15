Energy Alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure due to speed table install

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:16 PM CST
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – If you often travel in downtown Jonesboro for your morning commute, here’s a traffic alert you need to be aware of.

As of Monday, Nov. 14, Main Street at Washington Avenue is down to one lane for the entire week.


As of Monday, Nov. 14, Main Street at Washington Avenue is down to one lane for the entire week.(Source: City of Jonesboro/Facebook)

The city of Jonesboro explained the closure is due to workers installing a speed table in the area.

You are asked to use caution and be patient as you travel through the work zone.

