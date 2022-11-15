TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure due to speed table install

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – If you often travel in downtown Jonesboro for your morning commute, here’s a traffic alert you need to be aware of.

As of Monday, Nov. 14, Main Street at Washington Avenue is down to one lane for the entire week.

The city of Jonesboro explained the closure is due to workers installing a speed table in the area.

You are asked to use caution and be patient as you travel through the work zone.

