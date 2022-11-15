Two teens arrested for shooting woman during robbery

Energy Alert
The report stated the teens had asked the woman for keys while pointing the rifles at her.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Two teenagers were arrested after Jonesboro police said the duo shot a woman with BB guns during a robbery.

According to the initial incident report, on Sunday, Nov. 13, officer Jason Myers went to a home on Greensboro Road about the incident.

The report stated the teens had asked the woman for keys while pointing the rifles at her.

Officer Myers noted the woman had some bruising on her back and lower right ribs.

The teens are facing aggravated robbery, third-degree battery, and criminal attempt charges.

