UT Martin goes on 23-2 run late, beats A-State women’s hoops

MARTIN, Tenn. (KAIT) - UT Martin outscored the Arkansas State women’s basketball team 26-6 in the fourth quarter to erase a 10-point deficit and defeat the Red Wolves 73-54 Monday night at the Elam Center.

A-State (0-2) held a 10-point lead midway through the third quarter, but a 23-2 run over the final eight minutes lifted the Skyhawks (1-1) to the home triumph. UT Martin edged the Scarlet and Black in the rebounding column 40-36 and forced 19 turnovers.

Mailyn Wilkerson led three Red Wolves in double figures with 14 points on 5-of-10 shooting, including 4-of-8 from deep. Izzy Higginbottom added 10 points with five rebounds and five assists, while Jade Upshaw provided valuable minutes, scoring 10 points in 23 minutes off the bench. Anna Griffin led all players with a career-high 13 rebounds and scored eight points to accompany four assists.

A trio of Skyhawks scored in double digits, led by Paige Pipkins’ 23 points on 10-of-16 off the bench. Kenley McCarn and Shae Littleford each added 19 points, with 12 of Littleford’s points coming in the second half.

A-State overcame seven first-quarter turnovers and an 0-for-5 start from the field to lead 13-11 after one. The Red Wolves hit four straight shots to end the period, including a pair of treys off the bench by Upshaw.

The Red Wolves shot over 50 percent from the floor, including 3-of-3 from deep by Wilkerson, to lead 33-27 at the half after a putback by Melodie Kapinga beat the clock. Kapinga’s bucket capped a half-ending 7-0 run that also included Tieriney Echols’ first career score.

UT Martin chipped away at the deficit after a Higginbottom trey and Upshaw floater made it a 10-point affair. The Skyhawks closed the third on a 10-2 run to cut A-State’s lead down to 48-47 after three.

After Higginbottom opened the fourth with a three, UT Martin surged ahead with a 18-1 run, including a stretch of 15 straight to open up a 65-52 lead. Pendleton halted that run with a mid-range pull-up, ending a 0-for-8 stretch. That would be the final score for Arkansas State on the night, as a Littleford trey began a game-ending 8-0 run for the Skyhawks.

NOTABLES

· Anna Griffin grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds to go along with eight points.

· Mailyn Wilkerson scored a season-high 14 points on 4-of-8 from 3-point range.

· Arkansas State made eight 3-point field goals for the second game in a row to open the season.

· Tieriney Echols recorded her first career field goal in an Arkansas State uniform.

· Izzy Higginbottom scored in double figures for the second game in a row to start the season.

· Jade Upshaw scored a season-high 10 points off the bench.

NEXT UP

Arkansas State has a quick turnaround, taking the court in under 48 hours for its home opener against Hendrix. Tip-off against the Warriors inside First National Bank Arena is slated for 7 p.m. on ESPN+. The game can also be heard on the radio via the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network station 95.3 and 96.9 The Ticket Radio Network.

SOCIAL MEDIA

For the latest on the A-State women’s basketball program, follow @AStateWB on Twitter and @astatewbb on Instagram, while also liking the team’s Facebook page at //Facebook.com/RedWolvesWBB.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.