Airport looking for funding after FAA money falls short

The terminal sign at the Jonesboro Airport where they have been trying to do upgrades for years.
The terminal sign at the Jonesboro Airport where they have been trying to do upgrades for years.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As the Jonesboro Airport continues its efforts to expand, they are running into roadblocks.

The FAA will only pay to resurface 100 feet of the 150-foot width of the runway which would force them to start over with their foundation.

“You would have to move all those runway lights and you have to cross the runway to trench them in and it is an undertaking to the 150 to the 100 foot,” Bob Gibson said.

Gibson is the President of the Jonesboro Airport Commission and he said moving to 100 feet will also limit what aircrafts could land, which was why the airport is looking to resurface in the first place.

The lack of money from the FAA is due to the fact that Jonesboro is not the only airport looking for more.

“There are airports at our size that are facing the same situation so the FAA cannot come in and do something for us and not do it for the others,” Gibson said.

In order to fund the other 50 feet, the airport will look for help from other outlets like the city of Jonesboro.

“The more we can find resources to make that an integral part we have to do so,” Mayor Harold Copenhaver said.

Along with the extra 50 feet of resurfacing the city is also looking to help the airport expand the runway length.

“Senator Bozeman and I are working on an airport extension of the runway as well and that is about $5 million so if all these come together this will be a key integral part to our community,” Copenhaver said.

This is all a part of trying to make the Jonesboro Airport a regional hub for all of Northeast Arkansas in what has been a goal years in the making.

