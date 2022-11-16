Airport planning for influx of traffic as duck season approaches

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Duck season begins this weekend in Arkansas, and a Northeast Arkansas airport is making preparations.

In Walnut Ridge, the regional airport says they always see an abundance of visitors due to the amount of duck hunting spots in the area.

Airport Manager Stacy Hoggard says that while they won’t know how many to expect, a good number of people will travel through her facility.

“Each jet that comes in here can have 10-20 people on it. Stan Jones Mallard Lodge comes and picks a lot of them up,” Hoggard said. “You’ll see them disembark and come through the terminal. I would say we could have 300-400 people come through here.”

She said they are always glad to see the increase in traffic.

“We actually enjoy it. It keeps us busy and hopping. You get three or four jets out on the ramp, and they all want fuel, so we go from one jet to another,” Hoggard said. “We’ve got a well-oiled machine, as far as my people go, and we all pitch in and help. We love duck season.”

Hoggard says fuel sales increase during the duck season and, in the long run, helps keep the airport operating.

