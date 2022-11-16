Arkansas Department of Education releases accountability reports

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For the first time in three years, the Arkansas Department of Education released state and federal accountability reports for schools across Arkansas.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were no assessments in 2020 and because of the disruptions caused by the pandemic on student learning, there were no letter grades issued in 2021.

The following are scores from the Jonesboro School District, Nettleton School District, and Westside School District.

Every school either has the same grade from 2018-2019 or the grade lowered.

According to a press release by the Arkansas Department of Education, the number of schools receiving A and B letter grades dropped nearly 60 percent. Department Secretary Johnny Key said, “As expected, this year’s reports do not reflect a complete recovery from the pandemic’s effects on student learning.”

However, Secretary Key indicated scores were on the recovery.

“Since the height of the pandemic, districts and the state have used federal ESSER funds to implement programs designed to accelerate learning. The impact of these programs is promising; however, it is essential that the state and local school communities stay focused and continue best practices that will accelerate learning,” Key said.

The department said schools and the public should look at all the components in the report rather than the letter grade for each school.

