Arkansas men’s basketball moves up to #9 in AP Top 25

By Razorback Athletics
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
With two convincing wins to open the 2022-23 season, Arkansas moved up one spot to ninth in the AP poll and remained at #10 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll.

The last time Arkansas had a single-digit ranking was a #8 ranking in last year’s final Coaches Poll. Arkansas has not played in Bud Walton Arena as a team ranked #9 or lower since the 1994-95 home finale — Mar. 4, 1995 — when #7 Arkansas defeated Auburn, 68-66. Arkansas did play two games as the #9 team in the Coaches poll last season, defeating Central Arkansas and Little Rock in December of 2021

After Arkansas hosts South Dakota State on Wednesday (Nov. 16), the Razorbacks will play in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational. Six of the eight teams in the field are represented in this week’s poll including #9 Arkansas, #10 Creighton, #14 Arizona, #17 San Diego State, #23 Texas Tech and Ohio State, which is receiving votes. Arkansas will open the Maui Invitational on Monday (Nov. 21) versus Louisville and will face either #10 Creighton or #23 Texas Tech in round two.

