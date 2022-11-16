Energy Alert
Arkansas State football holds weekly press conference, prepares for Texas State

Trevian Thomas had a interception return for a touchdown Saturday as the Red Wolves beat UMass...
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Its another Talkin’ Tuesday for Arkansas State football.

The Red Wolves prepare for their final road game and will see some familiar faces. A-State plays at Texas State Saturday afternoon.

Layne Hatcher has 2,324 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and 9 picks. Lincoln Pare has 4 scores in the last 5 games. Both of them wore scarlet and black last season, more proof of the new world of the transfer portal.

Butch Jones’ pack are aiming for back to back wins.

“I respect everyone’s choices and decisions,” Jones said. “And everyone is going to do what they feel is best for them, and their career, and their playing time, and all that moving forward. I have nothing but love and respect for both individuals. But this game is not about them, you know, and I hope you don’t make it about them. It’s Arkansas State versus Texas State. And that’s what this game is. It’s all about us in terms of our details, our preparation, our disposition, our toughness. We’re playing one of the most talented teams in our league. And I firmly believe that. All you have to do is put the video on.”

The Red Wolves look for their first win over the Bobcats since 2019.

“I learned a lot from Layne Hatcher last year, with understanding the playbook,” said quarterback James Blackman. “Because he was in the system for a long time. Just understanding the playbook. Where guys are supposed to be from a protection standout. And that’s my guy. Other than that, we’re here to play football. We know what we’re trying to get accomplished at Arkansas State, and that’s going to get a win.”

The A-State defense looks to build more momentum after making a stop on a game tying two-point conversion vs. UMass.

“We always talk about having road toughness,” safety Justin Parks added. “It’ll be great to get a road win this week. It’s just we gotta win on the road, gotta be tough on the road. Gotta be not too high, too low, just gotta be even keel.”

Arkansas State faces Texas State Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. Kickoff is at 4:00pm, the game will be streamed on ESPN3.

