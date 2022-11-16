Arkansas State offering Thanksgiving Feast ticket package for football & basketball

With six combined Arkansas State football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball home games slated for Nov. 22-27, the A-State Athletics Department has announced it is offering a “Thanksgiving Feast” ticket promotion that will allow fans to be part of all the action next week at Centennial Bank Stadium and First National Bank Arena for just $25 per person.

A-State will host a men’s and women’s basketball doubleheader on Tuesday, Nov. 22, against UT Martin (5:00 p.m.) and Oklahoma (7:30 p.m.), respectively. The men’s squad will also host Prairie View A&M on Friday at 7:00 p.m. and Bethel on Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

The football team will play its Senior Day game Saturday, Nov. 26, at 2:00 p.m. against Troy, which will follow the women’s basketball game versus Kansas City that is set to tip off at 11:00 a.m.

Red Wolves fans will receive free admission to the game against Kansas City on Nov. 26, but can purchase one ticket to the other five home contests for $25 online at bit.ly/stAteFeast2022, by calling 870-972-ASU1 or visiting the A-State Ticket Office located at First National Bank Arena’s lower red entrance.

Once the package has been purchased online or by phone, the tickets will become available at the First National Bank Arena will call box office or fans can log in to their Ticketmaster account and manage their tickets online. Fans can manage their mobile tickets at am.ticketmaster.com/arkstate/

Those who visit the ticket office to purchase the package will receive a printed ticket to each game.

