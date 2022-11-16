Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Changes coming to popular railroad crossing

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Days of stopping at the tracks may be no more as Jonesboro announced they paid their portion of a project to build an overpass at the railroad crossing of Airport Road.

It’s a project the city has been looking at for years and Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver said it’s all about safety.

“It’s a project that we continue to move forward with, and this was the next in one of those projects and our 20% investment will allow ARDOT to start the project at the beginning of next year,” Copenhaver said.

Thrilled to relieve traffic in a very congested area, Mayor Copenhaver said this will also make emergency crews very happy.

“Number one it is safety as always in the community and accidents and delays at train crossings you’ve seen a great example now of what we have done at Highland,” Copenhaver said.

The project is expected to begin in the spring with the goal of completion in a couple of years.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A long-time Bono police officer is off the job after he turned himself in for ethics violations.
Bono police officer resigns for having sex on duty
ASP special agent ‘seriously injured’ at high school football game
A Missouri man died and a Marmaduke woman suffered serious injuries Monday afternoon in a...
Man killed, woman seriously injured in crash
Marked Tree fire chief terminated after just months on the job
With the holiday season prone to thefts being more common, shoppers are nervous as they venture...
Robbery shakes community amid holiday shopping season

Latest News

The Arkansas Department of Transportation closed Highway 139 between Monette and Caraway on the...
Part of Highway 139 back open
According to a news release, the Arkansas Department of Transportation will conduct an...
Public meeting on Highway 351 widening to be held
As of Monday, Nov. 14, Main Street at Washington Avenue is down to one lane for the entire week.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure due to speed table install
Traffic alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Mississippi County bridge closed for improvements