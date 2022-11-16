Changes coming to popular railroad crossing

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Days of stopping at the tracks may be no more as Jonesboro announced they paid their portion of a project to build an overpass at the railroad crossing of Airport Road.

It’s a project the city has been looking at for years and Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver said it’s all about safety.

“It’s a project that we continue to move forward with, and this was the next in one of those projects and our 20% investment will allow ARDOT to start the project at the beginning of next year,” Copenhaver said.

Thrilled to relieve traffic in a very congested area, Mayor Copenhaver said this will also make emergency crews very happy.

“Number one it is safety as always in the community and accidents and delays at train crossings you’ve seen a great example now of what we have done at Highland,” Copenhaver said.

The project is expected to begin in the spring with the goal of completion in a couple of years.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.