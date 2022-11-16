Cold Week Continues

Cold air continues for the rest of the week across Region 8. Highs will be in the 40s and lows in the 20s and 30s. Lows in the low to mid-20s look likely through Sunday morning. We will see a gradual warming trend start early next week with highs in the 50s, but that is still below average. 60s aren’t out of the question closer to Thanksgiving. No rain chances this week or over the weekend. The timing for our next storm system is poor, though. Thanksgiving travel and maybe even Thanksgiving itself could be wet. We’ll nail down the timing and impacts the closer we get.

