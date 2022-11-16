Christmas parades and celebrations in Region 8
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Just like Santa Claus, Region 8 News is making a list and checking it twice.
Instead of who’s naughty or nice, we’ve compiled a list of Christmas parades and events throughout the area.
If you have an event you would like added to our list, email news@kait8.com.
NOVEMBER 19
Princess Day at Santa’s North Pole
11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
4502 Access Road, Suite A
Jonesboro, AR
NOVEMBER 21
Lights of the Delta opens, remains open until Dec. 27
Sun. – Thurs.: 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Fri. – Sat.: 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Eaker Air Force Base
Blytheville, AR
NOVEMBER 23
White River Wonderland opens, remains open until Jan. 2
5 p.m. to midnight
1850 Chaney Drive
Batesville, AR
Christmas at the Park
Opens Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 5:30 p.m. runs through Jan. 1
Joe Mack Campbell Park
600 Harry Dr.
Jonesboro, AR
For a complete schedule, click here. (hyperlink: https://www.christmasattheparknea.com/)
NOVEMBER 25
Christmas Tree Plantation opens
Sat.: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sun.: Noon to 5 p.m.
Weekdays: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
171 CR 468
Jonesboro, AR
NOVEMBER 27
Monette Christmas on the Square
5 p.m.
City Square
Monette, AR
DECEMBER 1
Paragould Centennial Park Lighting
6-8 p.m.
Centennial Station Park
Paragould, AR
DECEMBER 3
Paragould Holiday Traditions and Market
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Downtown
Paragould, AR
Piggott Christmas Festival
12-4:30 p.m. with the parade at 5 p.m.
Town Square
Piggott, AR
JoyFest 2022
4 p.m.
Downtown
Jonesboro, AR
Bono Christmas Parade
6:30 p.m.
Main Street to College Street, and in front of City Hall
Bono, AR
Harrisburg Christmas Parade
5 p.m.
Main Street
Harrisburg, AR
Drive Thru Live Nativity
6 p.m.
Three Trees Cowboy Church
Wynne, AR
Old Fashioned Christmas in the Park
4-6 p.m. with parade at 4:30 p.m.
Portia, AR
DECEMBER 4
Drive Thru Live Nativity
6 p.m.
Three Trees Cowboy Church
Wynne, AR
DECEMBER 6
Paragould Christmas Parade
7 p.m.
Main Street
Paragould, AR
Hoxie/Walnut Ridge Christmas Parade
6 p.m.
Hoxie and Walnut Ridge, AR
DECEMBER 8
Enchanting Night
4-8 p.m.
Station Park
Paragould, AR
Trumann Christmas Parade
6 p.m.
Trumann, AR
DECEMBER 10
16th Annual Cash Christmas Parade
7 p.m.
Main Street
Cash, AR
City of Hardy Christmas Parade
11 a.m.
Downtown Main Street
Hardy, AR
Cocoa Crawl
2-6 p.m.
108 E Emerson St.
Paragould, AR
Annual Christmas Dinner
11 a.m.
Swifton Community Center
126 Main St.
Swifton, AR
Wynne Holiday Bazaar
1-9 p.m.
Downtown
Wynne, AR
Drive Thru Live Nativity
6 p.m.
Three Trees Cowboy Church
Wynne, AR
Goodfellows & Christmas for Kids
8-11 a.m.
Nettleton Baptist Church
7001 E. Johnson Ave.
Jonesboro, AR
Kiwanis Christmas Parade
6 p.m.
Main Street
Batesville, AR
Manila Christmas Parade
6 p.m.
Downtown
Manila, AR
DECEMBER 11
Drive Thru Live Nativity
6 p.m.
Three Trees Cowboy Church
Wynne, AR
DECEMBER 13
Tyronza Christmas Festival
No further information provided.
DECEMBER 15
Cookies & Cocoa with Santa
5-7 p.m.
George Kell Motors, 3808 S Van Dyke Road
Newport, AR
A December to Remember
5-8 p.m.
Old Community House
100 Poinsett Ave.
Trumann, AR
DECEMBER 17
Knobel Community Chili Super
4 p.m.
515 Main St.
Knobel, AR
Knobel Christmas Parade
6 p.m.
Main Street
Knobel, AR
DECEMBER 19
John 3:16 Community Fest
9 a.m.
150 Holmes Road
Charlotte, AR
Association M/C and A.B.A.T.E. of Arkansas District 2 Ride
2 p.m.
4500 Oliver Street
Jonesboro, AR
Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.