Christmas parades and celebrations in Region 8

We’ve compiled a list of Christmas parades and events throughout the area.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Just like Santa Claus, Region 8 News is making a list and checking it twice.

Instead of who’s naughty or nice, we’ve compiled a list of Christmas parades and events throughout the area.

If you have an event you would like added to our list, email news@kait8.com.

NOVEMBER 19

Princess Day at Santa’s North Pole

11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

4502 Access Road, Suite A

Jonesboro, AR

NOVEMBER 21

Lights of the Delta opens, remains open until Dec. 27

Sun. – Thurs.: 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Fri. – Sat.: 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Eaker Air Force Base

Blytheville, AR

http://lightsofthedelta.com/

NOVEMBER 23

White River Wonderland opens, remains open until Jan. 2

5 p.m. to midnight

1850 Chaney Drive

Batesville, AR

Christmas at the Park

Opens Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 5:30 p.m. runs through Jan. 1

Joe Mack Campbell Park

600 Harry Dr.

Jonesboro, AR

For a complete schedule, click here. (hyperlink: https://www.christmasattheparknea.com/)

NOVEMBER 25

Christmas Tree Plantation opens

Sat.: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sun.: Noon to 5 p.m.

Weekdays: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

171 CR 468

Jonesboro, AR

NOVEMBER 27

Monette Christmas on the Square

5 p.m.

City Square

Monette, AR

DECEMBER 1

Paragould Centennial Park Lighting

6-8 p.m.

Centennial Station Park

Paragould, AR

DECEMBER 3

Paragould Holiday Traditions and Market

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Downtown

Paragould, AR

Piggott Christmas Festival

12-4:30 p.m. with the parade at 5 p.m.

Town Square

Piggott, AR

JoyFest 2022

4 p.m.

Downtown

Jonesboro, AR

Bono Christmas Parade

6:30 p.m.

Main Street to College Street, and in front of City Hall

Bono, AR

Harrisburg Christmas Parade

5 p.m.

Main Street

Harrisburg, AR

Drive Thru Live Nativity

6 p.m.

Three Trees Cowboy Church

Wynne, AR

Old Fashioned Christmas in the Park

4-6 p.m. with parade at 4:30 p.m.

Portia, AR

DECEMBER 4

Drive Thru Live Nativity

6 p.m.

Three Trees Cowboy Church

Wynne, AR

DECEMBER 6

Paragould Christmas Parade

7 p.m.

Main Street

Paragould, AR

Hoxie/Walnut Ridge Christmas Parade

6 p.m.

Hoxie and Walnut Ridge, AR

DECEMBER 8

Enchanting Night

4-8 p.m.

Station Park

Paragould, AR

Trumann Christmas Parade

6 p.m.

Trumann, AR

DECEMBER 10

16th Annual Cash Christmas Parade

7 p.m.

Main Street

Cash, AR

City of Hardy Christmas Parade

11 a.m.

Downtown Main Street

Hardy, AR

Cocoa Crawl

2-6 p.m.

108 E Emerson St.

Paragould, AR

Annual Christmas Dinner

11 a.m.

Swifton Community Center

126 Main St.

Swifton, AR

Wynne Holiday Bazaar

1-9 p.m.

Downtown

Wynne, AR

Drive Thru Live Nativity

6 p.m.

Three Trees Cowboy Church

Wynne, AR

Goodfellows & Christmas for Kids

8-11 a.m.

Nettleton Baptist Church

7001 E. Johnson Ave.

Jonesboro, AR

Kiwanis Christmas Parade

6 p.m.

Main Street

Batesville, AR

Manila Christmas Parade

6 p.m.

Downtown

Manila, AR

DECEMBER 11

Drive Thru Live Nativity

6 p.m.

Three Trees Cowboy Church

Wynne, AR

DECEMBER 13

Tyronza Christmas Festival

No further information provided.

DECEMBER 15

Cookies & Cocoa with Santa

5-7 p.m.

George Kell Motors, 3808 S Van Dyke Road

Newport, AR

A December to Remember

5-8 p.m.

Old Community House

100 Poinsett Ave.

Trumann, AR

DECEMBER 17

Knobel Community Chili Super

4 p.m.

515 Main St.

Knobel, AR

Knobel Christmas Parade

6 p.m.

Main Street

Knobel, AR

DECEMBER 19

John 3:16 Community Fest

9 a.m.

150 Holmes Road

Charlotte, AR

Association M/C and A.B.A.T.E. of Arkansas District 2 Ride

2 p.m.

4500 Oliver Street

Jonesboro, AR

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

