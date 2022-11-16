Energy Alert
Church to host holiday event following organization disbandment

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County church is making sure people know this is still the most wonderful time of the year.

Nettleton Baptist Church announced it would host Goodfellows and Christmas For Kids for the first time since Jonesboro Jaycees disbanded in April.

The event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10 on the church campus at 7001 East Johnson Avenue.

Officials explained pickup for food only will be available the night of Friday, Dec. 9, while pickup for food and toy distribution will be on Dec. 10 starting at 8 a.m.

On pickup day, you are required to bring the following information:

  • Government-issued ID (driver’s license, passport, etc.)
  • Social security card and birthdate for each household member
  • Proof of address (a copy of the lease agreement or utility bill)
  • Proof of income for all household members 18 years or older (check stubs, Social Security, SSI, retirement pensions, etc.)
  • Proof of age for children aged 12 and under in the household (birth certificate, shot record, DHS benefits)

You can sign up for the event by clicking here.

If you want to donate to Goodfellows, click here.

If you need more information and a list of required documents for pickup day, visit the Nettleton Baptist Church website.

