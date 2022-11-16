Energy Alert
Very Cold Mornings on the Way

November 17th, 2022
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Cold air continues for the rest of the week across Region 8. Highs will be in the 40s and lows in the 20s and 30s. Cold air may help squeeze out a few flurries or light snow showers on Friday as a front moves through. No impacts are expected. Lows in the low to mid-20s look likely through Sunday morning. We will see a gradual warming trend start early next week with highs in the 50s and possibly some 60s ahead of our next rain chance. The timing for our next storm system is poor, though. Thanksgiving travel and maybe even Thanksgiving itself could be wet. We’ll nail down the timing and impacts as we get closer.

Zach's Wednesday Morning Forecast (11/16)
Ryan's Wednesday 5PM Forecast (11/16/2022)
Zach's Tuesday Morning Forecast (11/15)
