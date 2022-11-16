Community Pavilion nearly complete

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Construction on the Community Pavilion in Paragould is almost complete.

The city plans to host the farmer’s market at the pavilion but said its also planning for it to be used by the community.

Only minor details are left in the construction according to Gaylon Tate, whose company was contracted for construction.

“Basically, we’re done. We’re having some minor details to finish. Inspection is this Monday when the engineers and architects come up and look it over what they like, what they don’t like but we’re basically done,” he said.

The Community pavilion’s design reflects other historic buildings in the area.

“What’s unique about it is that it’s built to look like this old power plant over here. The window the brick, that’s what they were trying to match is this old power plant,” Tate said.

Tate said the company will soon hand the keys over to the city.

The city does not have a date for a ribbon cutting at the time of publication.

