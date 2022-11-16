Energy Alert
Court won’t reconsider block of Arkansas trans care law

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied the state’s request for the full court to hear its appeal of a judge’s temporary order against the ban.(KAIT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A federal appeals court won’t reconsider its ruling temporarily blocking Arkansas from enforcing its ban on gender-affirming care for children.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied the state’s request for the full court to hear its appeal of a judge’s temporary order against the ban. A three-judge panel of the court upheld the order in August.

A trial began last month before the judge who blocked the ban over whether to strike it down, and testimony is set to resume later this month.

Arkansas was the first state to enact such a ban.

