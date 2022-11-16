Entergy making upgrades ahead of winter months

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Entergy making upgrades to your power system, so the lights stay on.

In Clay County, Entergy is making major changes to its lines ahead of the winter months.

In communities like Success and Biggers, there will be crews for the next couple of months working on the wires across town.

Brandi Hinkle with Entergy says they want to make sure what happened in the 2009 ice storm does not happen again.

“We have replaced the poles that were there with those that are larger in diameter,” Hinkle said. “We are replacing the older copper wire with aluminum wire so they are more hardy and they can handle the power better.”

Along with strength the lines will also provide better energy and be much more efficient.

“We are converting those wires from 4 KV to 35 KV so again they are going to be able to withstand more weather, and they are going to be able to carry the power,” Hinkle said.

Hinkle said Entergy has invested over one million dollars in those areas to upgrade the system as they hope to have some projects done by the end of the year.

