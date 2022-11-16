Groundbreaking for $30 million housing project in Mississippi County

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) – On Tuesday afternoon, the ground was broken for a new project that officials hope will bring new homes to a Mississippi County community.

Olympus Construction held a groundbreaking ceremony on Nov. 15 to celebrate the start of construction on Riverback Estates.

According to a news release, the $30 million housing project will be made up of 100 affordable, luxury-style homes in Osceola.

The houses will feature advanced technology, including electric vehicle charging stations funded and installed in partnership with Envirotech Vehicles.

The project is slated to be completed by 2024.

