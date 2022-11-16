Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Groundbreaking for $30 million housing project in Mississippi County

According to a news release, the $30 million housing project will be made up of 100 affordable,...
According to a news release, the $30 million housing project will be made up of 100 affordable, luxury-style homes in Osceola.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) – On Tuesday afternoon, the ground was broken for a new project that officials hope will bring new homes to a Mississippi County community.

Olympus Construction held a groundbreaking ceremony on Nov. 15 to celebrate the start of construction on Riverback Estates.

According to a news release, the $30 million housing project will be made up of 100 affordable, luxury-style homes in Osceola.

The houses will feature advanced technology, including electric vehicle charging stations funded and installed in partnership with Envirotech Vehicles.

The project is slated to be completed by 2024.

You can find out more information about Riverback Estates by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peco Foods is working with authorities to complete a thorough investigation of the incident.
Employee dies at Peco Foods in Pocahontas
A long-time Bono police officer is off the job after he turned himself in for ethics violations.
Bono police officer resigns for having sex on duty
According to dispatch, on Sunday, Nov. 13, officers arrived at the JCPenney on Highland Drive...
Police searching for suspects in smash-and-grab
A Missouri man died and a Marmaduke woman suffered serious injuries Monday afternoon in a...
Man killed, woman seriously injured in crash
Marked Tree fire chief terminated after just months on the job

Latest News

For the first time in three years, the Arkansas Department of Education released state and...
Arkansas Department of Education releases accountability reports
Help ‘Fill the Food Bank’ this Friday, Nov. 18
Construction on the Community Pavilion in Paragould is almost complete
Community Pavilion nearly complete
On Tuesday, Nov. 15, the ADH reported a “very high” activity level of influenza-like illness.
Weekly Flu Report: ADH releases information on 2022-23 flu season