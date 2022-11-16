Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Man who crashed stolen airplane in North Miss. dies in federal custody

A stolen airplane rests in a field of soybeans after crash-landing near Ripley, Miss., on...
A stolen airplane rests in a field of soybeans after crash-landing near Ripley, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Authorities say a man who stole a plane and flew it over Mississippi after threatening to crash it into a Walmart store faces charges of grand larceny and terroristic threats. Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka said Cory Wayne Patterson didn't have a pilot's license but had some flight instruction and was an employee of Tupelo Aviation.(AP Photo/Nikki Boertman)(Nikki Boertman | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUPELO, Miss. (WMC) - The man accused of threatening to crash a plane into a Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi, died in federal custody, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

It’s unclear how Cory Wayne Patterson died, but it happened Monday, November 14 at the Federal Detention Center in Miami, Florida.

Tupelo Police said Patterson stole a small plane from the Tupelo Regional Airport on Sept. 3 and threatened to crash it into the Walmart store on West Main Street.

Patterson was employed fueling planes at the Tupelo Regional Airport, giving him access to the Beechcraft King Air C90A, police Chief John Quaka said.

Police negotiators were able to make contact during the flight and convince Patterson to land, but he didn’t know how. He was coached by a private pilot into nearly landing at the Tupelo airport but he aborted the attempt at the last minute and resumed the flight, authorities said.

Patterson was facing the possibility of 20 years in federal prison.

Cory Wayne Patterson
Cory Wayne Patterson

The Federal Bureau of Prisons provided this statement on Patterson’s death:

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A long-time Bono police officer is off the job after he turned himself in for ethics violations.
Bono police officer resigns for having sex on duty
ASP special agent ‘seriously injured’ at high school football game
A Missouri man died and a Marmaduke woman suffered serious injuries Monday afternoon in a...
Man killed, woman seriously injured in crash
Marked Tree fire chief terminated after just months on the job
With the holiday season prone to thefts being more common, shoppers are nervous as they venture...
Robbery shakes community amid holiday shopping season

Latest News

Phillip Carnell was reported missing on Sunday, November 13 after he didn't return home from...
Hunter missing for 4 days; search continues in Carter Co.
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Generic Photo of Road Closed Sign (File)
Traffic Alert: Part of Highway 139 closed
A record 12 women, including Sarah Huckabee Sanders of Arkansas, will take their seats as their...
Record 12 women to serve as governors, with notable firsts