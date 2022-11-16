Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Nashville Chamber of Commerce announces support of new Titans stadium

The Tennessee Titans have released renderings of what the team's new stadium could look like.
The Tennessee Titans have released renderings of what the team's new stadium could look like.(Tennessee Titans)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Board of Directors at the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce have announced support of Mayor John Cooper’s Tennessee Titans stadium proposal.

“After reviewing all publicly available information and conducting an independent study, the board concluded the current domed stadium proposal was the best option for Nashville taxpayers,” the Chamber said in a media release.

The proposal, brought by Cooper and the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 17, would relieve a multibillion-dollar burden on metro taxpayers, the media release said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Titans release new stadium renderings

“For 25 years, the Tennessee Titans have played a key role in creating economic and job growth while increasing tourism and investment in middle Tennessee,” said Ralph Schulz, the chamber’s president and CEO, in a statement. “The current stadium proposal guarantees this continued investment in our region while placing the least burden on Nashville taxpayers.”

“After reviewing all publicly available information and conducting an independent study of the Mayor’s proposal, the board found the current stadium proposal was the best move for the city and its taxpayers,” said chamber chairman Bob Higgins. “By shifting a nearly $2 (billion) burden from the city’s general fund, Nashville taxpayers will benefit from this increased investment into our regional economy.”

The Titans are hopeful the new stadium will be completed by 2026 regular season opener.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A long-time Bono police officer is off the job after he turned himself in for ethics violations.
Bono police officer resigns for having sex on duty
ASP special agent ‘seriously injured’ at high school football game
A Missouri man died and a Marmaduke woman suffered serious injuries Monday afternoon in a...
Man killed, woman seriously injured in crash
Marked Tree fire chief terminated after just months on the job
With the holiday season prone to thefts being more common, shoppers are nervous as they venture...
Robbery shakes community amid holiday shopping season

Latest News

Road sign theft has been an issue for a while, but in the last few months, Langston says the...
Emergency responders concerned after increase in sign thefts
Phillip Carnell was reported missing on Sunday, November 13 after he didn't return home from...
Body of missing hunter found in Carter Co.
ASP special agent ‘seriously injured’ at high school football game
Taylor Swift
Shake it off? Parents come up short for Taylor Swift tickets
Arkansas State junior qualified for NCAA Women's Cross Country Championship
Red Wolves Raw: Jaybe Shufelberger & Jesse Duvall on 2022, preview NCAA XC Championship