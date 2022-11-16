Nov.16: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Cold air continues for the rest of the week across Region 8. Highs will be in the 40s and lows in the 20s and 30s. Lows in the low to mid-20s look likely through Sunday morning.

We will see a gradual warming trend start early next week with highs in the 50s, but that is still below average. 60s aren’t out of the question closer to Thanksgiving. No rain chances this week or over the weekend.

The timing for our next storm system is poor, though. Thanksgiving travel and maybe even Thanksgiving itself could be wet. We’ll nail down the timing and impacts the closer we get.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday launched his third campaign for the White House just one week after a disappointing midterm showing for Republicans, forcing the party to again decide whether to embrace a candidate whose refusal to accept defeat in 2020 sparked an insurrection and pushed American democracy to the brink.

Following the announcement of another run from a former president, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson is pleading to work for solutions nationally.

Arkansas State Police are investigating a crash involving a Poinsett County sheriff’s deputy.

People in Conway are stunned following arrests made at a local strip mall. Police took in two women on prostitution charges following a multi-week investigation.

A Northeast Arkansas organization needs help filling the food bank for the upcoming holidays. On Friday, Nov. 18, from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Kroger Marketplace the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas needs help raising 350,000 meals.

Jurnee Taylor and Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.