Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Nov.16: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:47 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Cold air continues for the rest of the week across Region 8. Highs will be in the 40s and lows in the 20s and 30s. Lows in the low to mid-20s look likely through Sunday morning.

We will see a gradual warming trend start early next week with highs in the 50s, but that is still below average. 60s aren’t out of the question closer to Thanksgiving. No rain chances this week or over the weekend.

The timing for our next storm system is poor, though. Thanksgiving travel and maybe even Thanksgiving itself could be wet. We’ll nail down the timing and impacts the closer we get.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday launched his third campaign for the White House just one week after a disappointing midterm showing for Republicans, forcing the party to again decide whether to embrace a candidate whose refusal to accept defeat in 2020 sparked an insurrection and pushed American democracy to the brink.

Following the announcement of another run from a former president, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson is pleading to work for solutions nationally.

Arkansas State Police are investigating a crash involving a Poinsett County sheriff’s deputy.

People in Conway are stunned following arrests made at a local strip mall. Police took in two women on prostitution charges following a multi-week investigation.

A Northeast Arkansas organization needs help filling the food bank for the upcoming holidays. On Friday, Nov. 18, from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Kroger Marketplace the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas needs help raising 350,000 meals.

Jurnee Taylor and Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A long-time Bono police officer is off the job after he turned himself in for ethics violations.
Bono police officer resigns for having sex on duty
A Missouri man died and a Marmaduke woman suffered serious injuries Monday afternoon in a...
Man killed, woman seriously injured in crash
ASP special agent ‘seriously injured’ at high school football game
Marked Tree fire chief terminated after just months on the job
Peco Foods is working with authorities to complete a thorough investigation of the incident.
Employee dies at Peco Foods in Pocahontas

Latest News

Zach's Wednesday morning forecast
Zach's Wednesday morning forecast
Red Wolves prepare for Texas State
Arkansas State football holds weekly press conference, prepares for Texas State
Greyhounds win Tuesday to start 6-1
Sloan-Hendrix beats Marmaduke in Greyhound boys basketball battle
Three baseball standouts sign Tuesday
Three more Kennett Indians going next level in baseball