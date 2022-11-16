NTSB reiterates call for seatbelts after fatal school bus crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The National Transportation Safety Board is reiterating the importance of lap and shoulder seatbelts and other safety measures on school buses after an October fatal school bus crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board said in a web article that the investigation into the Decatur, Tennessee, crash between a school bus and a service utility truck that killed two, one of which was a 7-year-old, led to them bringing past recommendations back up.

NTSB says these recommendations could have prevented the crash so they will be renewing its 2018 recommendation that states require passenger lap and shoulder belts on new, large school buses as well as its call to require systems that prevent lane departure on heavy vehicles, first issued in 2010 and updated in 2021.

“This case is a gut-wrenching reminder that failure to act on our recommendations can lead to unimaginable — and preventable — tragedy,” said NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy. “School buses are often praised for their safety record, but we’ve become complacent. Children’s lives are at stake. The time to act is now.”

As a result of the investigation, the NTSB said they recommend the following measures to improve the safety of children traveling on school buses:

Requiring lane departure prevention systems on new vehicles with gross weight ratings greater than 10,000 pounds. NTSB has been asking the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to require systems that prevent lane departure since 2010.

Requiring lap and shoulder belts for all passenger seating positions in new, large school buses. One recommendation was reiterated to Tennessee and multiple states that have not yet required lap and shoulder belts in new, large school buses. A second recommendation was reiterated to the three states that require only lap belts.

Requiring all buses and trucks over 10,000 pounds gross vehicle weight rating to be equipped with onboard video event recorders and for school officials to periodically review onboard video to ensure that students engage in safe transportation behaviors on school buses. These recommendations were issued to NHTSA and to the National Association for Pupil Transportation, the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services, and the National School Transportation Association.

