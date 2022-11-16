Pocahontas wins the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (11/11/22)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - it’s time to announce the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week for NEA games played on November 11th, 2022.

2,999 votes were cast on the kait8.com Sports page. Pocahontas (1,187) beats Valley View (746) by 441 votes, Rivercrest (534) was 3rd, Newport (532) 4th.

Connor Baker runs into the record books in the 2nd quarter, the touchdown set the new Arkansas record for career rushing scores. The Redskins beat Lincoln 56 - 14 in the 4A 1st Round.

Yarnell’s will give free ice cream and donate to the Pocahontas booster club, it’s the Sweetest Play of the Week.

