Public meeting on Highway 351 widening to be held

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – You will have the chance this Thursday to voice your opinion on a highway project in Craighead County.

According to a news release, the Arkansas Department of Transportation will conduct an in-person public involvement meeting on Nov. 17 about the proposed widening of Highway 351.

The project will consist of widening the highway from two to five lanes from Pleasant View Drive to the north of Peachtree Avenue in Jonesboro. It will include four 11-foot travel lanes with one 12-foot two-way left turn lane, and a curb and gutter.

The meeting will be from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Family Fellowship Baptist Church at 2441 North Old Greensboro Road.

You can find out more information on the project by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.