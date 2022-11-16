Sheriff’s deputy crash under investigation
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police are headed to the scene of a crash involving a Poinsett County sheriff’s deputy.
Poinsett County Chief Deputy Jeremy Lally told Region 8 News the crash happened on Highway 14 East of Harrisburg near Hill Top Lane.
Lally said the deputy had made a traffic stop, and the patrol car was hit by another vehicle, but no details about their condition.
Region 8 News has a reporter headed to the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.
