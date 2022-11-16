Sheriff’s deputy crash under investigation

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police are headed to the scene of a crash involving a Poinsett County sheriff’s deputy.

Poinsett County Chief Deputy Jeremy Lally told Region 8 News the crash happened on Highway 14 East of Harrisburg near Hill Top Lane.

Lally said the deputy had made a traffic stop, and the patrol car was hit by another vehicle, but no details about their condition.

