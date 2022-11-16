Teacher of the Month: Trumann teacher recognized for years of dedication and kindness

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Many students and teachers are preparing for the Thanksgiving break.

But, before they head home, several are giving thanks to one teacher for her dedication and kind heart.

“She helps us in math, and she teaches us new strategies,” said second-grader Abraham West.

West’s classmate at Trumann Elementary School, Rowan Mabe says that same teacher also has a wild side.

“I know I’m probably going to get in trouble for saying this, but [she’s] a little crazy,” Mabe said. “A good crazy, right? Yes!”

Both West and Mabe are students in our Teacher of the Month’s classroom.

They also describe her as nice and kind. And, this month, the nice crazy teacher, Mrs. Jennifer Harness is being honored.

Karla Stark has worked with Harness for 23 years now. The two becoming the best of friends over the years and Stark says she’s absolutely earned the title.

“I’m so honored. I’m shocked,” Harness said. “It’s my passion. I’m supposed to be here. It’s my will. So, I’m going to keep showing up for my kids.”

Harness is a product of the Trumann School District.

It was during her senior year of high school when she first walked in to observe a kindergarten class that she knew that she wanted to be in the classroom.

Now, after 28 years and thinking of her legacy, it’s one thing that comes to mind.

“I was here and did all I could to serve my students,” Harness said.

As retirement looms, she’s enjoying the present.

We asked if she would teach another 10 years.

“I don’t know about 10 years,” Harness said, adding that when it comes to finishing the year “Definitely. Yes. Yes.”

