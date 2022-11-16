Energy Alert
Traffic Alert: Part of Highway 139 closed

Generic Photo of Road Closed Sign (File)
Generic Photo of Road Closed Sign (File)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Those who travel Highway 139 in Craighead County will need to find an alternate route.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation closed the highway between Monette and Caraway on Wednesday morning due to a pipe culvert collapse.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation closed the highway between Monette and Caraway on...
The Arkansas Department of Transportation closed the highway between Monette and Caraway on Wednesday morning due to a pipe culvert collapse.

The closure affects all lanes of traffic from mile 7.85 to 7.98.

No word on when the road will reopen.

