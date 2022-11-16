Traffic Alert: Part of Highway 139 closed

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Those who travel Highway 139 in Craighead County will need to find an alternate route.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation closed the highway between Monette and Caraway on Wednesday morning due to a pipe culvert collapse.

The closure affects all lanes of traffic from mile 7.85 to 7.98.

No word on when the road will reopen.

