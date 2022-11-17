Energy Alert
Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt wins National League MVP honors

St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home...
St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Monday, June 13, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Brenden Schaeffer
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - After 12 remarkable seasons in Major League Baseball, Paul Goldschmidt accomplished a major career-first on Thursday night.

Goldschmidt was named Most Valuable Player of the National League on Thursday, as voted on by members of the BBWAA. The Cardinals’ first baseman earned the first MVP Award of his career after finishing second in the voting in both 2013 and 2015 while he was a member of the Diamondbacks.

The 35-year-old Goldschmidt enjoyed a string of six consecutive All-Star Game appearances from 2013 to 2018 before the trade that sent him to St. Louis. Goldy produced quality seasons for the Cardinals from 2019 to 2021, but he fell short of All-Star consideration in each of those years as his numbers paled in comparison to what he had consistently posted during his tenure in Arizona.

If you were seeing those first few years in St. Louis and believing that the decline was underway for Goldschmidt, 2022 proved otherwise. Though he slowed his productivity toward the tail end of the year, Goldschmidt was far and away the most impactful hitter in the National League for a large stretch of the summer. The Triple Crown ultimately did not materialize, but his overall statistics still spoke for themselves.

