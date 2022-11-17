Energy Alert
Council scores 19, leads #9 Arkansas past South Dakota State

Arkansas Razorbacks
Arkansas Razorbacks(KBTX)
By Eric W. Bolin - The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Ricky Council scored 19 points in No. 9 Arkansas’ 71-56 victory over South Dakota State on Wednesday.

Arkansas (3-0) used a 10-2 run over the last two minutes of the first half to build a double-digit halftime lead, an 11-0 run early in the second to build it to 22 and another 10-0 run midway through the second half to cement its control of the game.

The Jackrabbits (2-2), after defeating St. Bonaventure on Tuesday, could not slow down the Razorbacks.

Arkansas held South Dakota State to 32% shooting from the field and 19% from 3-point range. A game after scoring 30 points off 30 Fordham turnovers, Arkansas scored 23 off 20 South Dakota State giveaways.

Devo Davis scored 13 points for the Razorbacks and Jordan Walsh added 10 more. Trevon Brazile had a double-double, registering 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Luke Appel and Zeke Mayo each had nine points to lead South Dakota State.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas’ athleticism has proven too much for its three non-power-conference opponents this year, even if the Razorbacks’ 20 turnovers frustrated coach Eric Musselman on the sideline.

UP NEXT

South Dakota State: Hosts Stephen F. Austin on Saturday.

Arkansas: Off until Monday when it plays Louisville in its opening game of the Maui Invitational.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

