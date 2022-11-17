Downtown business to hibernate for the winter

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Porch Thirty is looking to take a long break as the colder temperatures hit Region 8.

According to the business’ Facebook page, it will be closed for the winter months and re-open in the spring. Porch Thirty is located at 401 West Washington Avenue in Jonesboro.

On Wednesday, Nov. 16, officials explained after their experience in 2021, it becomes hard to operate outdoors as the cold weather is in full swing.

There was no exact word on when the closure and re-opening would occur, but the company advised to stay tuned to its social media platforms for any upcoming announcements.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.