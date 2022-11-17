Downtown speed table project receives expansion

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - People who commute downtown may have noticed that parts of the road are shut down requiring a detour at the intersection of Main Street and Washington.

This is due to an expansion of a project that has already started on Union Street. The speed tables were installed earlier this year as a test run to ensure the tables would slow down traffic.

Jonesboro’s Communication Director Bill Campbell said, “Some neighborhoods have reached out about putting one in their vicinity, they think the speeds are too high in their neighborhood.”

Campbell said this is due to the “success” of the Union Street speed tables.

When Region 8 News met with Campbell on Wednesday afternoon, he could not provide any statics that shows the speed tables have had any impact on the speed of traffic.

Nevertheless, business owners are stoked about the tables.

Robert Lamb owns an accounting firm and a speed table is going right in front of his building. He said he has seen multiple incidents because people were going too fast.

“The little kids go back and forth from the FOA, and man people speed down Main Street like crazy,” said Lamb. “I am not a big fan of speed bumps but if there ever was a spot to put one, right out there was a good spot.”

The new speed table will be vastly different from the ones on Union made of rubber material. The new speed table will be made of concrete.

Campbell said this is largely due to “supply issues” and that it would have taken an extended period to get the speed tables made out of the same materials.

JP Phillips has worked downtown for nearly two years and has concerns surrounding traffic speed.

“Anything we can do to increase the safety in the downtown area, where we are seeing additional foot traffic is a positive set forward,” said Phillips.

Campbell said Main Street is expected to open on Friday but if setbacks occur, it will be reopened on Monday.

He that after the holiday season is over another speed table will be installed on the north end of Main Street.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.