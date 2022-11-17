‘Fill the Food Bank’ comes to Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas will host “Fill the Food Bank” at Kroger from 6 am to 6:30 pm on Nov. 18.

Over 65,000 people in Northeast Arkansas suffer from food insecurity. Meaning nearly 18% do not have reliable access to nutritional food.

Northeast Arkansas Food Bank Development Officer Jennifer Hannah said due to inflation, many are finding it difficult to find even the most basic of nutritional needs.

Those who live paycheck to paycheck can easily find themselves with food insecurity, such as a medical emergency or unexpected car troubles, but a lot of food insecurity comes from a lack of access.

“What we have a lot of in Northeast Arkansas is food deserts and so that means that there are places that there’s not a grocery store, you know, gas stations and places like that are the only places you can get food,” she said.

In Northeast Arkansas, nearly 23,000 children are victims of food insecurity. Another affected group is older adults, many of who are on a fixed income and can end up making difficult choices.

“The decision comes down to food or medicine. You know a lot of them, because they’re older have conditions that they need medication for and must go to the doctor, and that costs money,” Hannah said.

The holidays are also a difficult time for many families and Hannah said the food bank takes the opportunity to restock during the “Fill the Food Bank” event and make sure those families are fed.

“The holidays are a lot harder for a lot of people and it helps us kind of restock so that we can meet that increased need,” she said. “To be able to give somebody that same feeling around the holidays of being warm and full around a table of family and friends, that means a lot.”

Donations can include canned soups, meats, fruits and vegetables, cereal, or boxed meals. A full list of foods can be found at https://foodbankofnea.org/foodfunddrive.

