Jonesboro man sentenced for meth conspiracy in state drug bust

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – A Jonesboro man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for his involvement in multiple crimes including meth conspiracy.

According to United States Attorney Jonathan Ross, 44-year-old Eiichi Moore was given the sentence on Wednesday, Nov. 16 by a judge. Moore was also sentenced to five years of supervised release.

A news release stated from April 2019 to Jan. 2020, Moore and six other people conspired to distribute meth in the Jonesboro area as part of a state drug bust. Moore provided the meth to other dealers who distributed it at Moore’s direction.

Following the purchases, on Jan. 15, 2020, FBI agents were able to arrest Moore after he began shooting at them. He was charged later that month and pleaded guilty in May 2021.

“Law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day to protect the public,” Ross said. “This defendant brazenly shot at the agents who came to arrest him for the crimes he committed. This 20-year sentence should clearly convey to anyone who would harm law enforcement officers that these violent acts will be met with a long prison term.”

“Today’s federal court sentence puts an end to Eiichi Moore’s well-documented criminal history in northeast Arkansas,” said FBI Little Rock Special Agent in Charge James A. Dawson. “Mr. Moore’s crimes not only preyed upon Jonesboro citizens but also endangered federal agents when he shot at an FBI SWAT team during a lawful arrest operation in January 2020. Mr. Moore’s period of incarceration should give pause to anyone attempting to peddle narcotics in our Arkansas communities or threaten federal law enforcement officers.”

The investigation was conducted by the FBI with assistance from the Jonesboro Police Department, Arkansas State Police, Second Judicial Drug Task Force, and Craighead County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.