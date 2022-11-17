Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Jonesboro man sentenced for meth conspiracy in state drug bust

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – A Jonesboro man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for his involvement in multiple crimes including meth conspiracy.

According to United States Attorney Jonathan Ross, 44-year-old Eiichi Moore was given the sentence on Wednesday, Nov. 16 by a judge. Moore was also sentenced to five years of supervised release.

A news release stated from April 2019 to Jan. 2020, Moore and six other people conspired to distribute meth in the Jonesboro area as part of a state drug bust. Moore provided the meth to other dealers who distributed it at Moore’s direction.

Following the purchases, on Jan. 15, 2020, FBI agents were able to arrest Moore after he began shooting at them. He was charged later that month and pleaded guilty in May 2021.

“Law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day to protect the public,” Ross said. “This defendant brazenly shot at the agents who came to arrest him for the crimes he committed. This 20-year sentence should clearly convey to anyone who would harm law enforcement officers that these violent acts will be met with a long prison term.”

“Today’s federal court sentence puts an end to Eiichi Moore’s well-documented criminal history in northeast Arkansas,” said FBI Little Rock Special Agent in Charge James A. Dawson. “Mr. Moore’s crimes not only preyed upon Jonesboro citizens but also endangered federal agents when he shot at an FBI SWAT team during a lawful arrest operation in January 2020. Mr. Moore’s period of incarceration should give pause to anyone attempting to peddle narcotics in our Arkansas communities or threaten federal law enforcement officers.”

The investigation was conducted by the FBI with assistance from the Jonesboro Police Department, Arkansas State Police, Second Judicial Drug Task Force, and Craighead County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A long-time Bono police officer is off the job after he turned himself in for ethics violations.
Bono police officer resigns for having sex on duty
ASP special agent ‘seriously injured’ at high school football game
A Missouri man died and a Marmaduke woman suffered serious injuries Monday afternoon in a...
Man killed, woman seriously injured in crash
Marked Tree fire chief terminated after just months on the job
With the holiday season prone to thefts being more common, shoppers are nervous as they venture...
Robbery shakes community amid holiday shopping season

Latest News

The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas will host “Fill the Food Bank” at Kroger from 6 am to 6:30...
‘Fill the Food Bank’ comes to Jonesboro
According to the Arkansas Department of Human Services, the agency discovered a breach of...
Arkansas Medicaid client info released in data breach
David Porter
Memphis songwriter considers legal action after song’s use in Trump’s presidential run announcement
We’ve compiled a list of Christmas parades and events throughout the area.
Christmas parades and celebrations in Region 8