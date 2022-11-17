Jury finds Paragould man guilty of drug trafficking

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County jury convicted a man Wednesday of trafficking narcotics.

According to a news release from Prosecuting Attorney Keith Chrestman, the jury found 46-year-old Marshall Ray Price of Paragould guilty of trafficking a controlled substance.

Circuit Judge Randy Philhours followed the jury’s recommendation and sentenced Price to 10 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

The judge also ordered him to pay court costs and fees in $50 monthly installments following his release from prison.

According to court documents, a Greene County sheriff’s deputy stopped Price on May 5, 2021, for a traffic violation.

After receiving consent from Price, the deputy reported finding “a large amount of Schedule I narcotic known as “Kratom” inside Price’s vehicle.

Following Price’s sentencing, Chrestman said deputy prosecuting attorneys Wesley Watts and Alexia Butler, who tried the case, sent a clear message.

“Our communities won’t tolerate drug trafficking,” Chrestman said. “I’m thankful for their hard work and willingness to serve.”

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.