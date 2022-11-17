Energy Alert
Arkansas Medicaid client info released in data breach

According to the Arkansas Department of Human Services, the agency discovered a breach of Medicaid client information and is notifying affected clients.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Those who have a Medicaid plan in Arkansas will need to be extra cautious in the coming weeks.

According to the Arkansas Department of Human Services, the agency discovered a breach of Medicaid client information and is notifying affected clients.

A news release explained on Sept. 16, an employee sent messages from her DHS e-mail to her personal Yahoo account with client information attached. The attachments contained Excel spreadsheets used to notify the Department of Health of the number of Medicaid clients diagnosed with the flu.

Some of this information included the Medicaid Recipient ID, date of birth, gender, county, zip code, and a flu diagnosis of 925 people. However, no names, Social Security numbers, addresses, or financial information were included in the leak.

If you have any questions or concerns, you are asked to contact the DHS Privacy Office at DHSPrivacyOfficer@dhs.arkansas.gov or call 1-855-283-0835.

