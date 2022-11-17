Multi-million dollar early childhood development center nearing completion

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Goddard School for Early Childhood Development Center is nearing the completion of a new facility.

A social media post from Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development shows off the progress that has been made on the facility in just under two months.

The multi-million dollar facility will be off Browns Lane in Hill Park.

“With the exterior in pristine condition and the playground equipment in place, it won’t be much longer until we reach the completion of this 8,800-square-foot childhood education facility,” said Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development.

