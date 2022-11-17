Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Nov. 17: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:51 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Cold air continues for the rest of the week across Region 8. Highs will be in the 40s and lows in the 20s and 30s. Cold air may help squeeze out a few flurries or light snow showers on Friday as a front moves through. No impacts are expected. Lows in the low to mid-20s look likely through Sunday morning.

We will see a gradual warming trend start early next week with highs in the 50s and possibly some 60s ahead of our next rain chance. The timing for our next storm system is poor, though. Thanksgiving travel and maybe even Thanksgiving itself could be wet. We’ll nail down the timing and impacts as we get closer

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Downtown Jonesboro speed table project receives expansion to help keep people safe.

Charles Robinson named new chancellor of the University of Arkansas.

A month-long lawsuit against the city of Little Rock for Freedom of Information Act violations has reached a settlement.

Seeing an 8-point buck on a game camera or from a deer stand will get a hunter’s heart racing. But what about an 8-point buck in a garage? A Benton woman calls animal control after huge deer gets stuck in her garage.

Jurnee Taylor and Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Carnell was reported missing on Sunday, November 13 after he didn't return home from...
Body of missing hunter found in Carter Co.
Sheriff’s deputy crash under investigation
A stolen airplane rests in a field of soybeans after crash-landing near Ripley, Miss., on...
Man who crashed stolen airplane in North Miss. dies in federal custody
A South Carolina mother was hit and killed by a vehicle after she put her child on a school...
Mother hit, killed while crossing road after putting child on school bus
The Arkansas Department of Transportation closed Highway 139 between Monette and Caraway on the...
Part of Highway 139 back open

Latest News

Zach's Thursday morning forecast
Zach's Thursday morning forecast
Red Wolves win SBC Tournament 1st Round matchup
Arkansas State volleyball beats Georgia State in 1st round of SBC Tournament
Red Wolves win home opener Wednesday night
Izzy Higginbottom scores 19 pts, Arkansas State women’s basketball wins home opener
The speed table remains unfinished as it is expected to be done by Friday.
Downtown speed table project receives expansion