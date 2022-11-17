Nov. 17: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Cold air continues for the rest of the week across Region 8. Highs will be in the 40s and lows in the 20s and 30s. Cold air may help squeeze out a few flurries or light snow showers on Friday as a front moves through. No impacts are expected. Lows in the low to mid-20s look likely through Sunday morning.

We will see a gradual warming trend start early next week with highs in the 50s and possibly some 60s ahead of our next rain chance. The timing for our next storm system is poor, though. Thanksgiving travel and maybe even Thanksgiving itself could be wet. We’ll nail down the timing and impacts as we get closer

Downtown Jonesboro speed table project receives expansion to help keep people safe.

Charles Robinson named new chancellor of the University of Arkansas.

A month-long lawsuit against the city of Little Rock for Freedom of Information Act violations has reached a settlement.

Seeing an 8-point buck on a game camera or from a deer stand will get a hunter’s heart racing. But what about an 8-point buck in a garage? A Benton woman calls animal control after huge deer gets stuck in her garage.

