Paragould police investigating shooting
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating a Thursday morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital.
According to a news release, officers responded to a report of an altercation in the 400-block of East Court Street just after 7 a.m. Nov. 17.
When police arrived, they found one of the subjects had been shot.
Officers provided aid to the victim until an ambulance arrived and took them to a local hospital.
According to the release, the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police arrested the suspect gunman, who has not yet been identified.
