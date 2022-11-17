Paragould police investigating shooting

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating a Thursday morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

According to a news release, officers responded to a report of an altercation in the 400-block of East Court Street just after 7 a.m. Nov. 17.

When police arrived, they found one of the subjects had been shot.

Officers provided aid to the victim until an ambulance arrived and took them to a local hospital.

According to the release, the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested the suspect gunman, who has not yet been identified.

