Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Play Ball! Firm chosen for Jonesboro Sports Complex

Three firms were in the running, but only one crossed the finish line.
The Steering Committee met to vote on an architectural firm for the Jonesboro Sports Complex.
The Steering Committee met to vote on an architectural firm for the Jonesboro Sports Complex.(KAIT)
By Chase Gage
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Sports Complex is one step closer to completion.

The smell of coffee filled the air of Word Baptist Church in Jonesboro Thursday morning. Whether the aroma was due to the below-freezing temperatures outside or the 7:30 a.m. start time (likely a combination of both) may be up for discussion, but more important things were on the agenda.

The Jonesboro A&P Steering Committee was there to vote to choose an architectural firm to move forward with the creation of the complex.

Crafton Tull was selected as the victor in a very close vote, edging out second place by just two points. Now, it’s back to the drawing board for the next phase of planning.

“We’re very pleased with this and excited to get started with them,” Kevin Hodges, committee chairman, said. “So the next step is, we’ll get them engaged with the programming. They’ll begin meeting with members of our community and begin drafting it. Along with that, I will simultaneously be working with general contracting, and we will go through this same process again, and we will select one.”

The proposed site for the sports complex is located at Race Street and McClellan Drive.

The 200,000-square-foot facility would include basketball courts, turf fields, and an indoor aquatics area, complete with a 50-meter pool, diving boards, spectator seating, and a warm-up pool with a splash pad. Additionally, a 22,000-square-foot outdoor aquatics center is in the works.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Carnell was reported missing on Sunday, November 13 after he didn't return home from...
Body of missing hunter found in Carter Co.
Sheriff’s deputy crash under investigation
A stolen airplane rests in a field of soybeans after crash-landing near Ripley, Miss., on...
Man who crashed stolen airplane in North Miss. dies in federal custody
A South Carolina mother was hit and killed by a vehicle after she put her child on a school...
Mother hit, killed while crossing road after putting child on school bus
The Arkansas Department of Transportation closed Highway 139 between Monette and Caraway on the...
Part of Highway 139 back open

Latest News

A Greene County jury convicted a man Wednesday of trafficking narcotics.
Jury finds Paragould man guilty of drug trafficking
We’ve compiled a list of Christmas parades and events throughout the area.
Christmas parades and celebrations in Region 8
According to a release from MoDOT, the competition challenges high school juniors and seniors...
Southeast Mo. high school students prepare for MoDOT’s 19th Annual Bridge Building Competition
Days of waiting for a train to pass on Airport Road may finally be over.
City on track to build railroad overpass