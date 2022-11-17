Play Ball! Firm chosen for Jonesboro Sports Complex

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Sports Complex is one step closer to completion.

The smell of coffee filled the air of Word Baptist Church in Jonesboro Thursday morning. Whether the aroma was due to the below-freezing temperatures outside or the 7:30 a.m. start time (likely a combination of both) may be up for discussion, but more important things were on the agenda.

The Jonesboro A&P Steering Committee was there to vote to choose an architectural firm to move forward with the creation of the complex.

Crafton Tull was selected as the victor in a very close vote, edging out second place by just two points. Now, it’s back to the drawing board for the next phase of planning.

“We’re very pleased with this and excited to get started with them,” Kevin Hodges, committee chairman, said. “So the next step is, we’ll get them engaged with the programming. They’ll begin meeting with members of our community and begin drafting it. Along with that, I will simultaneously be working with general contracting, and we will go through this same process again, and we will select one.”

The proposed site for the sports complex is located at Race Street and McClellan Drive.

The 200,000-square-foot facility would include basketball courts, turf fields, and an indoor aquatics area, complete with a 50-meter pool, diving boards, spectator seating, and a warm-up pool with a splash pad. Additionally, a 22,000-square-foot outdoor aquatics center is in the works.

