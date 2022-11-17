Riceland, Purina announce partnership for sustainably grown rice

STUTTGART, Ark. (KAIT) - To encourage farmer-members to grow rice with sustainability practices Riceland Foods, Inc. and Nestlé Purina PetCare announced a partnership on Wednesday.

A news release explained the Riceland-Nestlé Purina PetCare Sustainable Rice Program will begin in 2023 with Purina investing over $1.5 Million over a four-year span.

On Nov. 16, Adam Shea, Riceland’s Director of Sustainability, said the partnership is a step toward building momentum for its Carbon Ready Program.

“The success of a program like this leans heavily on the partnership and their collective ability to bring value to the overarching goal,” Shea said. “As a farmer-owned cooperative, Riceland is uniquely positioned to connect sustainable impacts made at the farm level to consumers and end users.”

Officials said Riceland’s partnership with Arva Intelligence makes it possible to provide proof of Scope 3 GHG emission reductions.

“This collaboration with Riceland and Arva Intelligence is another example of our commitment to both rice farmers and the importance of their agriculture stewardship in helping to make the world a better place,” said Jack Scott, VP of Sustainable Sourcing at Nestlé Purina.”Sustainable rice is relevant to meeting market demands as much as meeting the bold environmental goals we set out to achieve, which includes a goal of Net Zero by 2050.”

The news release added the partnership with Arva Intelligence is key to the Riceland-Nestlé Purina PetCare partnership’s success.

“We are thrilled to be part of this partnership to promote our shared commitment to long-term sustainability.” Arva Intelligence CEO and Co-Founder Jay McEntire said. “This is a ground-breaking approach to reward farmers for their tireless efforts to produce quality rice, as well as generate environmental benefits. Arva’s technology quantifies the environmental benefits from sustainable practices allowing Riceland members to supply Nestlé with carbon reduction benefits to meet their goal to halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.”

