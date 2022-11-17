Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Sentencing, parole reform bill filed for 2023 general assembly

The goal of “The Truth in Sentencing and Parole Reform Act of 2023″ is to amend Arkansas law...
The goal of “The Truth in Sentencing and Parole Reform Act of 2023″ is to amend Arkansas law concerning sentencing and parole.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - On Tuesday, the Arkansas General Assembly’s first 2023 bill was filed, focusing on sentencing and parole laws reform.

The goal of “The Truth in Sentencing and Parole Reform Act of 2023″ is to amend Arkansas law concerning sentencing and parole, according to content partner Talk Business and Politics.

On Nov. 15, Sen. Ben Gilmore, of Crossett, and Rep. Jimmy Gazaway, of Paragould, filed the mirror bills, SB2 and HB1002, which would make changes to the state’s truth-in-sentencing and parole laws. However, no further details were given.

The upcoming session would include topics on education reform, tax cuts, healthcare, election law, and workforce training.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A long-time Bono police officer is off the job after he turned himself in for ethics violations.
Bono police officer resigns for having sex on duty
ASP special agent ‘seriously injured’ at high school football game
A Missouri man died and a Marmaduke woman suffered serious injuries Monday afternoon in a...
Man killed, woman seriously injured in crash
Marked Tree fire chief terminated after just months on the job
With the holiday season prone to thefts being more common, shoppers are nervous as they venture...
Robbery shakes community amid holiday shopping season

Latest News

A news release explained the Riceland-Nestlé Purina PetCare Sustainable Rice Program will begin...
Riceland, Purina announce partnership for sustainably grown rice
The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas will host “Fill the Food Bank” at Kroger from 6 am to 6:30...
‘Fill the Food Bank’ comes to Jonesboro
According to the Arkansas Department of Human Services, the agency discovered a breach of...
Arkansas Medicaid client info released in data breach
According to United States Attorney Jonathan Ross, 44-year-old Eiichi Moore was given the...
Jonesboro man sentenced for meth conspiracy in state drug bust