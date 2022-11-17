Sentencing, parole reform bill filed for 2023 general assembly

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - On Tuesday, the Arkansas General Assembly’s first 2023 bill was filed, focusing on sentencing and parole laws reform.

The goal of “The Truth in Sentencing and Parole Reform Act of 2023″ is to amend Arkansas law concerning sentencing and parole, according to content partner Talk Business and Politics.

On Nov. 15, Sen. Ben Gilmore, of Crossett, and Rep. Jimmy Gazaway, of Paragould, filed the mirror bills, SB2 and HB1002, which would make changes to the state’s truth-in-sentencing and parole laws. However, no further details were given.

The upcoming session would include topics on education reform, tax cuts, healthcare, election law, and workforce training.

