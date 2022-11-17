Suspect in 2020 Jonesboro murder case arrested

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Texas man was arrested in connection to the 2020 murder of a Jonesboro man.

Jonesboro police confirmed Henry Virgil Tyner, 52, of Longview, Texas is in the Craighead County Detention Center on a charge of homicide - murder first degree in the death of Donald C. Hubbard on Jan. 26, 2020.

Police discovered Hubbard during a welfare check at his home in the 1800-block of Shady Grove Road.

A warrant was issued for Tyner on Oct. 24, with an arrest on Nov. 7 in Texas.

