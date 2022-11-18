Energy Alert
14-year-old arrested in Jonesboro murder

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police have arrested a 14-year-old boy suspected of fatally shooting another teen.

According to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, officers responded to a disturbance in the 300-block of Sagewood Drive around 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17.

When they arrived, they learned a shooting had already occurred, and the victim had already been taken to a local hospital.

According to the release, 18-year-old Christopher Rudley died a short time later.

JPD said officers have arrested a 14-year-old suspect who is being held in the Craighead County Juvenile Detention Center.

“He is facing charges of second-degree murder and theft by receiving,” the release stated.

Police have not released the suspect’s name due to his age.

