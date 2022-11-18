Energy Alert
Arkansas State nears completion on second farmer’s market

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An expansion project you may have seen in Jonesboro is getting closer to its final steps.

Arkansas State University is working on building a second farmers market right next to its current one on Aggie Road because of the traffic they have seen over the years.

Dean of Agriculture Mickey Latour said the space would enhance opportunities for students in and outside the classroom.

“This facility will have an experimental kitchen so if we decided we wanted to have a salsa or do different things we will have the chance to work collaboratively,” he said.

Latour added they would be able to get creative with what they can do.

“We wanted to create opportunities for our students for the community here through a hands-on experience so this particular facility will complement the current farmer’s market,” Latour said.

Construction is expected to be complete by Spring 2023.

