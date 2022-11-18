Friday Flurries

Energy Alert
November 18th, 2022
Ryan's Thursday 10PM Forecast (11/17/2022)
By Ryan Vaughan
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Cold air continues for the rest of the week across Region 8. Highs will be in the 40s and lows in the 20s and 30s. Cold air may help squeeze out a few flurries or light snow showers this morning as a front moves through. No impacts are expected. Lows in the low to mid-20s look likely through Sunday morning. Several of our colder spots could wake up in the teens. We will see a gradual warming trend start early next week with highs in the 50s and possibly some 60s ahead of our next rain chance. The timing for our next storm system is poor, though. Showers move in for Thanksgiving travel and linger on Thanksgiving. The rain looks light and will hopefully end by noon. We’ll nail down the timing and impacts as we get closer.

