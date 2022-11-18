Couple indicted for kidnapping, murder pregnant Arkansas woman

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KNWA/KAIT) – A Missouri couple was indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in the kidnapping and murder of a pregnant Arkansas woman.

Content partner KNWA reported that 42-year-old Amber Waterman and her husband, 42-year-old Jamie Waterman, were charged in a two-count indictment, replacing separate criminal complaints that charged the couple with the same crimes on Thursday, Nov. 3.

The indictment alleged between Monday, Oct. 31 and Wednesday, Nov. 2, Amber, who was charged with one count of kidnapping resulting in death, kidnapped Ashley Bush to claim Bush’s unborn child as her own. It was explained she took Bush from Maysville, Arkansas to Pineville, Missouri.

The indictment goes on to say Jamie assisted Amber to hinder and prevent her from going to trial and being punished, knowing she had committed the offense. He was charged with one count of being an accessory to the kidnapping.

A news release from the U.S. Department of Justice explained the charges are accusations and not evidence of guilt. It added evidence supporting the charges must be presented to a federal trial jury to determine if the Watermans are guilty or innocent.

The Watermans remain in federal custody.

