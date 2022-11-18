Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Football Friday Night (11/18/22)

FFN airs Fridays at 10:15pm
FFN airs Fridays at 10:15pm(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The state playoffs continue tonight in Arkansas.

One matchup is in the city of Jonesboro. 9-2 Valley View hosts 9-2 Camden Fairview in the 5A State Quarterfinals. The Blazers are looking for their first state semifinal appearance in 8 years.

FFN airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com and the Region 8 News app.

FFN SCOREBOARD

ALL STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF MATCHUPS

CALL IN A FINAL SCORE FOR FFN: (870) 336-1864

You can follow Chris Hudgison or Logan Whaley on twitter for more updates. You can also check out updates on the Football Friday Night facebook page.

Football Friday Night (11/18/22) - The Rundown

Camden Fairview at Valley View (5A Quarterfinals)

Batesville at Robinson (5A Quarterfinals)

Mountain Home at Pulaski Academy (6A Quarterfinals)

Nashville at Pocahontas (4A 2nd Round)

Star City at Rivercrest (4A 2nd Round)

Camden Harmony Grove at Osceola (3A 2nd Round)

Greenland at Melbourne (3A 2nd Round)

Quitman at Newport (3A 2nd Round)

Salem at Prescott (3A 2nd Round)

England at East Poinsett County (2A Quarterfinals)

Marked Tree at Hazen (2A Quarterfinals)

Earle at Carlisle (2A Quarterfinals)

Rector at Mountain Pine (8-Man Semifinals)

Woodlawn at Izard County (8-Man Semifinals)

FFN Extra Point: Hannibal at West Plains (Missouri Class 4 Quarterfinals)

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch said the crash involved three vehicles along East Johnson Avenue in front of the...
Traffic resumes following multi-vehicle crash
Jason Elms explained the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 49 and Carriage Hill...
Three hurt in multi-vehicle crash, one airlifted
Henry Virgil Tyner, 52, of Longview, Texas
Suspect in 2020 Jonesboro murder case arrested
Police have arrested a 14-year-old boy suspected of fatally shooting another teen.
14-year-old arrested in Jonesboro murder
A Greene County jury convicted a man Wednesday of trafficking narcotics.
Jury finds Paragould man guilty of drug trafficking

Latest News

Region 8 HS athletes sign to play college sports (2022-2023)
Watch Football Friday Night on KAIT at 10:15 p.m. beginning Aug. 26
Football Friday Night at 10:15 p.m. - 2nd Round Playoff Games + Video Highlights »
Blazers beat BIC 60-50
HS GIRLS BASKETBALL: Valley View beats BIC 60-50 on the road
Lady Blazers win Thursday hoops matchup
Valley View girls basketball beats BIC in non-conference matchup