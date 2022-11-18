JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The state playoffs continue tonight in Arkansas.

One matchup is in the city of Jonesboro. 9-2 Valley View hosts 9-2 Camden Fairview in the 5A State Quarterfinals. The Blazers are looking for their first state semifinal appearance in 8 years.

FFN SCOREBOARD

ALL STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF MATCHUPS

Football Friday Night (11/18/22) - The Rundown

Camden Fairview at Valley View (5A Quarterfinals)

Batesville at Robinson (5A Quarterfinals)

Mountain Home at Pulaski Academy (6A Quarterfinals)

Nashville at Pocahontas (4A 2nd Round)

Star City at Rivercrest (4A 2nd Round)

Camden Harmony Grove at Osceola (3A 2nd Round)

Greenland at Melbourne (3A 2nd Round)

Quitman at Newport (3A 2nd Round)

Salem at Prescott (3A 2nd Round)

England at East Poinsett County (2A Quarterfinals)

Marked Tree at Hazen (2A Quarterfinals)

Earle at Carlisle (2A Quarterfinals)

Rector at Mountain Pine (8-Man Semifinals)

Woodlawn at Izard County (8-Man Semifinals)

FFN Extra Point: Hannibal at West Plains (Missouri Class 4 Quarterfinals)

