Fourth suspect in custody in connection to Young Dolph’s murder

By Shyra Sherfield and Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A fourth suspect is in custody in connection to the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph, who was shot and killed while visiting his favorite cookie shop in Memphis.

Memphis Police Department identified the suspect as Jermarcus Johnson. He is wanted on charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

MPD says Johnson turned himself into law enforcement on Friday.

Jermarcus Johnson is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, but more charges may be coming.

“Well this new suspect is charged with conspiracy and we’re alleging he helped one of the shooters escape and he helped one of the shooters receive money for the solicited money,” District Attorney Steve Mulroy said.

Johnson is from Memphis and had just one charge linked to his name, a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge that was later dismissed.

This comes one year after Young Dolph was fatally shot at Makeda’s Homemade Cookies on Airways Boulevard on Nov. 17, 2021. The autopsy revealed he suffered nearly two dozen gunshot wounds.

This is the fourth arrest tied to this investigation.

Days before the anniversary of Young Dolph’s death, 43-year-old Hernandez Govan was indicted by a grand jury on charges including first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and criminal attempt first-degree murder.

Govan pleaded not guilty to these charges during his first court hearing on Thursday.

Hernandez Govan
Hernandez Govan(MPD)

Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith have both been behind bars since January facing first-degree murder charges. If convicted, they could face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Cornelius Smith and Justin Johnson arrested in Young Dolph's murder
Cornelius Smith and Justin Johnson arrested in Young Dolph's murder(Action News 5/SCSO/TBI)

