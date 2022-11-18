Energy Alert
LAND WANTED: State of Arkansas searching for land for new prison; Is northwest Arkansas a possibility?

By Noah Tucker
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Arkansas Board of Corrections and the Arkansas Department of Corrections (DOC) issued a public notice for submissions for communities to express interest in donating land for the construction of a new maximum-security facility.

According to a DOC, the new prison would house approximately 1,000 inmates. The Arkansas Department of Corrections will evaluate submissions for selection.

Many in north Arkansas have speculated if there is interest in and around Boone County to offer a donation.

“As of right now, I would say no, but it is an opportunity that we are willing to discuss,” said County Judge Robert Hathaway.

Hathaway says he feels job creation always looks excellent from the surface. Still, an estimated 370 jobs created by the new facility would be difficult on an already strained workforce in north Arkansas.

“I would hope if they’re going to do a lot of hiring, they would hire locally first,” he said. “But as you know, we’ve had labor shortages here for years, so then they would have to move people in, and then you start dealing with the housing shortage. Finding housing for them.”

According to the DOC, a new facility would have a significant economic impact, with an annual payroll of approximately $21 million. The facility will have an estimated operating budget of roughly $2 million.

